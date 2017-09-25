Johor launderette for Muslims only stirs debate: Reports

SINGAPORE: A self-service launderette in Muar, Johor, has made the news for allowing only Muslim customers to use its facilities.



The matter came to light after a photo made its rounds on social media, showing a sign at the launderette that said "Only for Muslims", along with instructions for customers to remove their shoes before entering.

According to a report by The Star Online on Monday (Sep 25), the operator of the launderette said he was "just carrying out his duty as a Muslim", adding that he welcomed Muslims of all races.

Some netizens slammed the move as discriminatory, and said it could divide the community.

"I'm Muslim, and this is completely overrated and unacceptable. Islam does not teach this. Islam is for all, Islam is to unite the people, not divide," said Facebook user Zachary Arshad who was quoted by the New Straits Times.

Others, however, felt that the operator's decision is justified.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Johor's mufti Mohd Tahrir Samsudin reportedly said he welcomes the launderette's move as some Muslims have doubts about cleanliness at such facilities.

"It is a good thing because some Muslims hold doubts over laundromat services. It is better for Muslims to be free of such doubts when it comes to cleanliness as it will help Muslims fulfil religious obligations," he was quoted as saying by the New Straits Times.

According to The Star, Johor Mentri Besar Mohamed Khaled Nordin said it is up to businesses to decide whether to limit their services to a certain group of people.



“It is their way of operating; we will not get involved in it,” he told reporters.

