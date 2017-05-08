Johor police bust syndicate producing fake medical certs

JOHOR BARU: Police have detained four men in connection with a syndicate producing fake medical certificates (MCs) based on ones issued by the Sultanah Aminah Hospital (HSA) here.

The suspects, aged between 28 and 37, were picked up in raids conducted between May 3 and May 5 at Tampoi, Kampung Melayu Majidee, Taman Bukit Kempas and Taman Desa Johor Baru. Two of the suspects worked as restaurant assistants, while the other two worked at an air-conditioning company and a printing outlet.

According to Johor Commercial CID chief, ACP Mohd Salleh Abdullah, investigations revealed that the syndicate, which sold fake MCs for RM25 (US$5.75) each, had been active for a year.

"The syndicate was uncovered when an employer visited the HSA to verify an MC," Salleh told a press conference at the state police contingent headquarters. "The hospital found that the MC was forged, based on the serial number and hospital records.

"The syndicate sold MCs to customers working in government departments and in the private sector in Johor Baru and Singapore."

He added: "We believe this is the largest case of fraud involving fake MCs, as reported by the HSA."

Salleh also said that police seized equipment and items believed to have been used to produce the fake MCs, including doctors' stamps – apart from a packet of ganja, four mobile phones and a Proton Persona.