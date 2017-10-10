Johor policeman removed from duty for 'flirting' with woman

JOHOR BARU: A Johor police officer has been removed from duty after he was seen allegedly flirting with a woman while sitting in a patrol car on Sunday (Oct 8).

The picture, which has gone viral on social media, shows the policeman from the Segamat patrol unit holding the hand of a sexily dressed woman while sitting inside a patrol car.

The woman, who is believed to be a prostitute, was wearing a black singlet with shorts in the photo.

This is the second scandal involving Johor policemen which has emerged within a span of two days.

The first incident involved seven policemen from Muar who were caught partying with a gambling den "boss" at a karaoke lounge on Monday.

Johor police chief Mohd Khalil Kader Mohd when contacted by Bernama said the policeman involved had been removed from the patrol unit with immediate effect pending an investigation.

