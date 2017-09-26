Johor prince, Perlis mufti criticise Muslims-only policy at launderette

SINGAPORE: Johor prince Tunku Idris Sultan Ibrahim on Monday (Sep 25) slammed a launderette in Muar for allowing only Muslim customers to use its facilities, saying it was an "extreme" move.



The matter came to light after a photo made its rounds on social media, showing a sign at the launderette that said "Only for Muslims", along with instructions for customers to remove their shoes before entering.



In an Instagram post, Tunku Idris said: "Is this for real? This is too extreme. I'm appalled."

He added: "I'm not as worried for the owner of the shop than I am for the people that actually praised it. A scary sign to where we are heading"

Is this for real? This is a too extreme. I'm appalled. I'm not as worried for the owner of the shop than I am for the people that actually praised it. A scary sign to where we are heading. A post shared by @tunku_idris on Sep 24, 2017 at 11:55pm PDT

In a separate post, he also said that Islam has "taught me about tolerance and respecting people of other faith. Not supremacy over others".

Another post also showed: "The Quran says, 'speak good to people' - it doesn't say 'speak good only to Muslims'."

Johor's mufti Mohd Tahrir Samsudin reportedly said he welcomed the launderette's move as some Muslims have doubts about cleanliness at such facilities.

However the mufti of Perlis criticised the controversial policy, online portal Free Malaysia Today reported on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mohd Asri Zainul Abidin reportedly said that Islamic teachings were not meant to burden anyone but to make things easier.

"All these narrow-mindedness will take the country down the path to extremism, and we will then lose the balance to live in a multi-religious and multi-cultural society.”

