Johor state government proposes upgrading of Second Link’s CIQ Complex

JOHOR BARU: The Johor state government has proposed an upgrading of the Sultan Abu Bakar Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) Complex, across Singapore’s Tuas Checkpoint, to accommodate the increasing number of travellers at the Second Link.

The building has not been upgraded since 1998, said State Tourism, Trade and Consumerism Committee chairman Tee Siew Kiong on Monday (Oct 2).

"The proposal aims to provide better services to travellers using this complex and the upgrading is essential as the structure of the building is no longer relevant due to the growing number of visitors each year," he told reporters.

The complex at Gelang Patah is one of two land ports of entry to Malaysia on the Malaysia-Singapore border. As of August this year, the checkpoint recorded 17.1 million visitors and the state government expects the number to increase, Mr Tee said.

"The upgrading is also important in enhancing the services of the Immigration Department, especially during peak hours," he added.

Mr Tee said the committee will hold a meeting with several agencies including Johor tourism bodies, Malaysia immigration authorities and non-governmental organisations in the next two weeks to conduct a study of the building structure and to come up with a draft proposal for the upgrading.

Advertisement