Johor records highest number of statutory rape cases in Malaysia in last 7 years: Minister

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian state of Johor has recorded the highest number of statutory rape cases in the country with 15.73 per cent of the total from 2010 till May this year, said Women, Family and Community Development Minister Rohani Abdul Karim.

According to Malaysian law individuals aged 15 or younger are not legally able to consent to sexual activity, and such activity may result in prosecution.

Speaking in parliament on Thursday (Jul 27), the minister also said the highest number of incest cases were found in the state of Sabah with 263 cases reported over the same period. This was 14.64 per cent of the total number of cases.



The central state of Selangor recorded the highest number of cases of sex against the order of nature with 235 cases or 20.39 per cent of the total number, the minister said. It also had the highest number of sexual assault cases with 1,052 incidences or 17.4 per cent of the total.

Quoting police statistics, the minister said during the period, there have been a total of 13,272 rape cases, 1,796 incest cases, 1,152 unnatural sex cases and 6,014 sexual assault cases.

Ms Rohani was responding to a question by opposition MP Zuraida Kamaruddin in parliament on statistics regarding child abuse cases.