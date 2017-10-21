K-Pop star apologises over dog bite death

SEOUL: Choi Siwon, a member of popular K-pop boy band Super Junior, on Saturday apologised over the death of a renowned restaurateur who died after being attacked by his family's pet dog.

The 53-year-old woman, surnamed Kim, who ran a famous Korean restaurant, Hanilkwan, in Seoul, died in hospital of blood poisoning on Oct 3, days after she was bitten by a French Bulldog raised by the Chois.

The dog, untied, was out on a walk with Choi's father when it attacked Kim, a neighbour.

"I lower my head and apologise to the bereaved family ... and convey my deep condolences," Choi wrote on his Instagram account.

"As a member of the family raising the dog, I feel greatly responsible", said the 31-year-old Choi.

But his belated apology sparked online attacks saying that his apology was not sincere.

In the face of the criticism, Siwon removed photographs of himself cuddling the dog, named Buxy, from his Instagram account.