K-pop stars cancel, postpone activities out of respect for SHINee's Jonghyun

SEOUL: Several South Korean pop stars have cancelled, downscaled or delayed their promotional activities as a mark of respect to SHINee's lead singer Kim Jonghyun, who died on Monday after apparently committing suicide, said the Korea Herald on Wednesday (Dec 20).

Popular boy group EXO, signed under the same SM Entertainment label as SHINee, announced Tuesday that it will postpone the release of its winter album from this Thursday to Dec 26, the South Korean newspaper reported.

Girl group Twice also announced that their latest music video, Merry and Happy, will be released on Dec 22, a day later than originally announced.

Singer and leader of Girls’ Generation Kim Taeyeon also cancelled a fan meet-and-greet event originally scheduled for Tuesday, as reported by popular culture website Allkpop.

In an Instagram post, Taeyeon paid tribute to her friendship with Jonghyun. The two singers have collaborated in the past and were known to be close friends.

Other groups, including Seventeen and BTOB, have also postponed or cancelled planned broadcasts or appearances.

Upon learning of Jonghyun’s death on Monday, Seventeen postponed an episode of their weekly television programme. South Korean media reports also said boy band BTOB cancelled a concert press conference originally slated for Saturday.

Thousands of fans across the world, including in Singapore, have mourned Jonghyun's death, which has since been ruled as suicide. His funeral will take place on Thursday.