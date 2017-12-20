K-pop stars cancel, postpone activities out of respect for SHINee's Jonghyun

K-pop stars cancel, postpone activities out of respect for SHINee's Jonghyun

The portrait of Kim Jong-Hyun, a 27-year-old lead singer of the massively popular K-pop boyband SHINee, is seen on a mourning altar at a hospital in Seoul on Dec 19, 2017. (Photo: AFP/Pool/Choi Hyuk)
SEOUL: Several South Korean pop stars have cancelled, downscaled or delayed their promotional activities as a mark of respect to SHINee's lead singer Kim Jonghyun, who died on Monday after apparently committing suicide, said the Korea Herald on Wednesday (Dec 20). 

Popular boy group EXO, signed under the same SM Entertainment label as SHINee, announced Tuesday that it will postpone the release of its winter album from this Thursday to Dec 26, the South Korean newspaper reported.

Girl group Twice also announced that their latest music video, Merry and Happy, will be released on Dec 22, a day later than originally announced.

Singer and leader of Girls’ Generation Kim Taeyeon also cancelled a fan meet-and-greet event originally scheduled for Tuesday, as reported by popular culture website Allkpop.

In an Instagram post, Taeyeon paid tribute to her friendship with Jonghyun. The two singers have collaborated in the past and were known to be close friends.

그게 너고 또 다른 그 또한 너라고 해서 널 사랑하지 않을 사람은 없어. 널 무지 좋아하고 사랑하고 토닥여 주고싶고 한번이라도 더 안아주고 싶었어. 그게 내가 할 수 있는 일이었는데 이렇게 기회를 잃고 후회하고 있는 내가 너무 밉다. 너무 안타깝고 아깝고 소중한 우리 종현이. 전화해서 이름 부르면 당장이라도 하이톤으로 으응! 할것같은 우리 종현이 많이 보고싶어. 누나가 많이 못 안아줘서 미안해 사랑해 그리고 고마워. lonely 누나 생각하며 썼다는 그 과정을 다 기억해. 우린 비슷하잖아. 닮았고. 그 느낌들을 알잖아. 내 인생에 제일 특이하고 멋지고 훌륭한 아티스트 김종현 너무 많이 보고싶고 손잡아 주고싶다. 종현아 넌 최고야 너무 수고했어🖤 외롭지않게 해줄게.

Other groups, including Seventeen and BTOB, have also postponed or cancelled planned broadcasts or appearances. 

Upon learning of Jonghyun’s death on Monday, Seventeen postponed an episode of their weekly television programme. South Korean media reports also said boy band BTOB cancelled a concert press conference originally slated for Saturday.

Thousands of fans across the world, including in Singapore, have mourned Jonghyun's death, which has since been ruled as suicide. His funeral will take place on Thursday. 

Source: Reuters/CNA/zl

