Kangaroo killing sparks investigation by Australian animal welfare group

SYDNEY: A disturbing video of a man repeatedly cutting the throat of a kangaroo has made its rounds on social media, prompting an investigation by Australian animal welfare group The Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA).

The video shows a man, holding a knife in his hand, approaching a kangaroo lying on a hill. The animal's hind leg appears to be injured.



Holding its tail and stepping on its back, the man then repeatedly cuts the kangaroo's throat until it stops moving. A trail of blood is seen on the ground.

Those filming are heard laughing in the background.

The video was thought to have been taken in New South Wales, though it was not known exactly where or when. It has gone viral on Chinese social media, with many netizens outraged over the perceived cruelty and calling for the man in the video to be publicly shamed.

There have, however, been suggestions that this was a mercy killing, according to 7 News.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In response to Channel NewsAsia's queries, a spokesperson for RSPCA in New South Wales said it has lodged a formal investigation into the matter.

"We received a formal complaint this morning ... and are following a few leads," said Stefania Kubowicz.

The animal welfare group added that that animal cruelty can be treated under two different legal frameworks in the state.

If there is an intent to make the animal suffer, the maximum penalty is a five-year prison sentence. If no intent can be proven, the maximum penalty is a two-year prison sentence, said the spokesperson.