Kedah Sultan Abdul Halim Mu'adzam Shah dies aged 89

KUALA LUMPUR: Sultan of Kedah Abdul Halim Mu'adzam Shah died on Monday (Sep 11) - two months away from what would have been his 90th birthday.

According to the Kedah state government, he died at about 2.30pm.

Sultan Abdul Halim made history when he became Malaysia's Yang di-Pertuan Agong for the second time in 2012. The first time he served as Agong was from 1970 to 1975.

His recent reign ended in December 2016, when he was replaced by Kelantan ruler Sultan Muhammad V.

At his send-off, Prime Minister Najib Razak said he felt "lucky and grateful" to have had a king who was "very experienced and had seen the journey of Malaysia in various capacities".

PM Najib also expressed condolences on his Twitter page, saying Sultan Abdul Halim was "jovial and prudent, and well-loved by the citizens".

Advertisement