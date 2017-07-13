KFC releases limited-edition smartphone in China

SINGAPORE: Fans of Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) in China will have another way to display their love for the fast-food brand, after it announced the release of a limited-edition smartphone last Friday (Jul 7).

In an announcement on its Weibo page in Chinese, KFC said it partnered with smartphone brand Huawei to release a special model of the Huawei Enjoy 7 Plus to celebrate 30 years of doing business in China.

The commemorative model comes in KFC's signature dark red colour with the chain's iconic Colonel Sanders embossed on the back.

According to the Weibo post, the phone will come with the KFC mobile app and will also let users access K-music, KFC China's jukebox-like feature where customers can pick the music at their KFC outlet.

The phone will also come with 100,000 "K dollars" (KFC's virtual currency).

Huawei and KFC will release 5,000 of the devices which will cost 1,099 yuan (US$162) each.

The phones will be available for purchase on the chain's online Tmall store.