Kim Jong Nam case: Detained North Korean to be deported on Friday

KUALA LUMPUR: North Korean Ri Jong Chol, who was arrested in connection with the death of a man believed to be Kim Jong Nam, will be released from custody and deported on Friday, Malaysia's Attorney-General Mohamed Apandi Ali told Channel NewsAsia on Thursday (Mar 2).

He will be deported once he is handed over to immigration authorities.

Ri is believed to have acted as a driver for four North Korean suspects who are thought to have masterminded and executed the plan to assassinate Kim.

Kim died on Feb 13 after his face was smeared with the deadly VX nerve agent by two women at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2.

