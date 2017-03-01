Kim Jong Nam case: Female suspects charged with murder

KUALA LUMPUR: The two female suspects in the alleged assassination of the man believed to be Kim Jong Nam have been charged with murder under section 302 of penal code on Wednesday (Mar 1).

Indonesian Siti Aisyah, 25, and Vietnamese Doan Thi Huong, 28, appeared at a magistrate's court in Sepang. They were charged along with four other North Korean nationals who are at large after they fled Malaysia on Feb 13.

The duo are accused of attacking the North Korean at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport on Feb 13 by swiping a lethal nerve agent on his face.

They could face the death penalty if convicted.



Siti Aisyah is reported to have said she thought she was applying baby oil on the victim as part of a prank. Doan Thi Huong said she also thought she was taking part in a prank video.

There was heavy police presence outside the court with some 200 police officers reportedly on standby.

Speaking to journalists before court proceedings began, Aisyah's lawyer Gooi Soon Seng expressed concerns over "pre-trial concerns".