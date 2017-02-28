Kim Jong Nam case: Female suspects to be charged on Wednesday

KUALA LUMPUR: The two women detained in connection with the alleged murder of North Korea's Kim Jong Un's half-brother, Kim Jong Nam, will appear in court on Wednesday (Mar 1), Malaysia's Attorney-General Mohamed Apandi Ali has confirmed.

Indonesian Siti Aisyah, 25, and Vietnamese Doan Thi Huong, 28, will be charged with murder at the magistrate's court in Sepang.

The duo is accused of attacking the older Kim at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport on Feb 13 by swiping a lethal nerve agent on his face.

Siti Aisyah is reported to have said she thought she was applying baby oil on the victim as part of a prank. Doan Thi Huong had also thought she was taking part in a prank video.