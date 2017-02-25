Kim Jong Nam case: Malaysia gives Indonesia consular access to detained citizen

JAKARTA: Malaysia has given Indonesia consular access to its citizen who is being detained in connection with the alleged assassination of Kim Jong Nam, the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Siti Aisyah, 25, is one of two women who is accused of intercepting Kim Jong Nam last Monday as he was preparing to board a flight at Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2.

A deadly chemical identified by Malaysian authorities as VX Nerve Agent was allegedly sprayed on him.

Indonesia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said news about the consular access was conveyed directly to Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi by her Malaysian counterpart Anifah Aman on Friday (Feb 24).

Indonesian officials will be allowed to see Siti Aisyah on Saturday from 10am until 3pm. Ms Retno has instructed the Indonesian embassy in Malaysia to make full use of the access given.

The Foreign Ministry added that the consular access will be used to conduct physical verification of Siti Aisyah, ascertain her heath condition and gather information from her with regard to providing further legal assistance.