Kim Jong Nam case: Malaysia's foreign minister counters North Korean envoy's criticism

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's foreign minister Anifah Aman on Friday (Feb 24) called the North Korean ambassador "delusional" in his accusations against the Malaysian government, following the death of the man believed to be Kim Jong Nam.



Speaking to journalists, he reminded North Korea's envoy Kang Chol of the importance of enjoying Malaysian government confidence while serving in the country.



"As the ambassador to Malaysia, he must realise that he must enjoy the confidence of the government of Malaysia.

"I hope you understand what I mean by you must enjoy the confidence of the government," said Anifah after briefing journalists on the forthcoming state visit of King Salman Abdulaziz Al-Saud of Saudi Arabia to Malaysia.



Referring to the Kim Jong-nam probe, Anifah said the police investigation into the case was ongoing and they should be allowed to focus fully on finding the cause of death and those responsible for the killing.



Anifah said that at this juncture, Malaysia did not see the need to dignify Kang Chol's statements and accusations against the Malaysian government.



North Korea has denounced Malaysia's investigation as full of "holes and contradictions" and accused the authorities in Malaysia of being in cahoots with Pyongyang's enemies.



According to Malaysian investigators, the two female suspects coated their hands with chemicals and wiped them on the face of the deceased on Feb 13 as he waited for a flight home to Macau, where he lived with his family.

He sought help from airport staff but he fell into convulsions and died on the way to the hospital within two hours of the attack, police said.

'OBJECTIVE, IMPARTIAL AND TRANSPARENT'

"The entire world knows that the investigation has been objective, impartial and transparent," said Anifah.



He said Kang Chol had been informed of the investigation process involved but the envoy continued to be "delusional and spewed lies and accusations against the government of Malaysia".



Anifah pointed out that Malaysia's foreign policy had always been on maintaining friendly relations with countries.



"However, this friendly posture and relations must be really reciprocated," he said.

Anifah said that as a responsible country, Malaysia had always carried out its international obligations based on international law and established diplomatic practice.



A senior Malaysian government official said Kang had been shown a "yellow card", adding: "If he repeats the baseless allegations, he will be expelled."



Kang has already been summoned to the foreign ministry for a dressing down over the ongoing spat.