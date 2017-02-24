Kim Jong Nam case: 'No anomalies' since attack, says Malaysia Airports

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia Airports on Friday (Feb 24) moved to assure people passing through Kuala Lumpur International Airport that its premises are safe.



Its statement follows an announcement by the Royal Malaysia Police that preliminary analysis shows a highly toxic chemical substance - VX Nerve Agent - was used in the alleged assassination of Kim Jong Nam at KLIA2 on Feb 13. Police chief Khalid Abu Bakar said on Friday that as a precaution, experts would sweep the airport terminal where the attack took place.

Said Malaysia Airports: "We have checked with Menara Clinic at KLIA2 terminal and there has been no anomalies on the medical cases reported at the clinic since the date of the incident.



"However as the police had earlier indicated that the case involved a highly toxic substance, as a safety precaution we had sent our customer service staff who attended to the victim for a medical check-up and the medical report states that she is in good health," the statement said.



The operator added that the health ministry has said the public need not worry as had there been any exposure, those affected would have shown signs and symptoms immediately or within 18 hours.

Police have said one of two female suspects in custody seen on CCTV footage attacking the man believed to be Kim, fell ill in custody and had been vomiting.

“Our priority is always to ensure passengers’ security and safety, and we are engaging closely with all the relevant parties such as Ministry of Health to facilitate any measures that are required,” said Badlisham Ghazali, managing director of Malaysia Airports. “We have also been keeping all our key stakeholders including the airlines informed of any developments."

Malaysia Airports also detailed the maintenance processes in place at KLIA2 terminal, saying its floors are scrubbed six times a day with cleaning chemicals using a machine. "Apart from that, all toilets are also washed down nightly," it said.