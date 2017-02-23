Kim Jong Nam case: North Korea hits out at Malaysia's 'unfriendly attitude'

SINGAPORE: North Korea has hit out at Malaysia's "unfriendly attitude" and warned it would "watch the future attitude of the Malaysian side" in a strongly worded statement on Thursday (Feb 23) attributed to its Korean Jurists Committee, a legal body affiliated to the North Korean parliament.

The statement said Malaysia's foreign ministry and the hospital, where the deceased North Korean believed to be Kim Jong Nam was taken, had confirmed he "fell into a state of shock" at KL International Airport and "died of a heart stroke" on the way to the hospital on Feb 13.



"However, no sooner had South Korean conservative media published a false report that he was 'poisoned to death', citing it as 'source from the government' that night, then the Malaysian secret police got involved in the case and recklessly made it an established fact, only to make matters complicated," the statement said.

The statement also said South Korea "had expected the case" and "worked out a scenario for it" while blaming Malaysia's government for the death of its citizen.

"The unfriendly attitude of the Malaysian side found a more striking manifestation in the matter of transferring his body to the DPRK side."

The North Korean statement added that it has already proposed a joint investigation into the incident and said it was prepared to dispatch a "delegation of jurists".

It also cited the refusal to hand over the body to North Korea as proof that Malaysia is "going to politicise" the transfer.

"The DPRK will never allow any attempt to tarnish the image of the dignified power of independence and nuclear weapons state but make a thorough probe into the truth behind the case. It will watch the future attitude of the Malaysian side," the statement said.

The deceased believed to be Kim Jong Nam died on the way to the hospital from Kuala Lumpur's main airport last week, in what South Korean and US officials say was an assassination carried out by North Korean agents.

CCTV footage from the airport has emerged of what appears to be two females approaching the North Korean while one swipes his face.

Malaysian police said they have not received any offer of assistance from the North Korean embassy and are awaiting medical and dental records to identify the deceased after a postmortem was conducted. There has been no confirmation on the cause of death.

Inspector-General of Police Khalid Abu Bakar said more time will be given for family members of the deceased to come forward to provide DNA samples for identification.