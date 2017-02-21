Kim Jong Nam death: How the arrest of a North Korean suspect went down in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: There was drama surrounding the arrest of Ri Jong Chol, a North Korean arrested in connection with the suspected assassination of Kim Jong Un's half-brother Kim Jong Nam.

Neighbours Channel NewsAsia spoke to said they heard a huge commotion outside their homes on Friday night (Feb 17) and found at least 30 police officers swarming the narrow corridor of their condominium. They were told to return to their apartments immediately.

Moments later, banging sounds were heard, as well as that of women screaming inside Ri's home.

After police took Ri away, the neighbours said they saw Ri's 20-year-old daughter crying at the door. She said her mum was hurt and that she had slashed herself on the neck in a bid to stop authorities from taking her husband away.

"She was trying to commit suicide and her daughter was crying, asking for help," said a couple who lived next door to the family. The couple, which declined to be named, added that an ambulance took the Ri family away and that was the last time they saw them.





Signs of forced entry at Ri Jong Chol's condominium apartment. (Photo: Melissa Goh)

The Dynasty Garden condominium, tucked behind Old Klang Road on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur, was where Ri Jong Chol and his family had been staying for the past year.

Ri is the only North Korean arrested in connection with Kim Jong Nam's death. At least four other North Korean suspects are wanted for investigations, Malaysian authorities said over the weekend.

Ri's neighbours said his family moved in about a year ago and that they were soft-spoken and kept to themselves.

A check at HELP University, a private university in Kuala Lumpur where Ri's daughter is studying, showed she has not attended classes since Monday. Members of staff at the university said they were worried about her, but were too afraid to speak on camera.

HARMONICA CHONG



Mr Chong Ah Kow, who applied for the employment pass for Ri Jong Chol, said he has been listed as Ri's boss for the past three years, even though Ri did not really work at his company, Tombo Enterprise, which deals with herbal supplements.

He said Ri has a degree in software engineering from the Kim Cheak University of Technology in North Korea and that Ri had wanted to open his own IT business in Malaysia.

"He wants to bring his students over and asked me, but I said I'm already old. I'm not an IT man," said Mr Chong.



He shared that he met Ri during a trip to Pyongyang. Nicknamed Harmonica Chong, Mr Chong said had been invited to perform numerous times before North Korean leaders with his one-inch harmonica,. His guests included North Korea's founder Kim Il-Sung and current leader Kim Jong Un at birthday celebrations.

Mr Chong said he is still shocked his friend has been arrested. "I can't believe it," he said, adding that it has never crossed his mind that Ri could be a secret operative for the North Korean regime.