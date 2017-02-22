Kim Jong Nam death: No family members in Malaysia to give DNA samples, says police chief

KUALA LUMPUR: No family members of Kim Jong Nam have come to Malaysia to give DNA samples to help with the identification of the deceased believed to be Kim Jong Nam, the Inspector-General of Police said on Wednesday (Feb 22).

He refuted reports of family members having arrived in Malaysia to help identify the body and said police will provide protection if indeed the family comes forward.

There were attempts to break into the hospital mortuary and steps are being taken to ensure the body of the deceased is not tampered, IGP Khalid told reporters at the press conference.

IGP Khalid added that North Korean authorities have not provided Malaysia with any assistance with the investigation so far and have not provided the medical and dental records of the deceased that is required for identification.

"Those are all rumours," said Khalid Abu Bakar, adding that the body of the deceased will not go to the North Korean embassy if the family does not come forward.



TRAINED TO SWIPE

On the details of the attack, he said the two women arrested over the killing of the North Korean leader's half-brother in Kuala Lumpur knew they were taking part in a poison attack, Malaysia's police chief said Wednesday, after reports they believed it was a prank.

"Yes, of course they knew," Khalid Abu Bakar said when asked by a reporter if the women knew they were carrying a toxic substance when they approached Kim Jong-Nam, the sibling of Kim Jong-Un.

"I think you have seen the video, right? The lady was moving away with her hands towards the bathroom. She was very aware that it was toxic and that she needed to wash her hands."

Indonesian police had said one of the suspects had been duped into believing she was taking part in a TV prank show.



IGP Khalid added the two female suspects practiced "swiping" Kim Jong Nam's face at the Pavilion and KLCC malls.

He said the two female suspects swiped the face with poison with their bare hands.

Malaysian investigators are seeking to question a North Korean diplomat, national police chief Khalid said.

Police have put five North Koreans in the frame for the killing and have said they are seeking three more for questioning.

Of those wanted for questioning, one is attached to the embassy and one is on the staff of a North Korean airline Air Koryo, the police chief told reporters.

"We have written to the ambassador to allow us to interview both of them. We hope that the Korean embassy will cooperate with us and allow us to interview them quickly. If not we will compel them to come to us," Khalid said.

The deceased believed to be Kim Jong Nam died after he was allegedly attacked at Kuala Lumpur International Airport on Feb 13 by two female assailants.