Kim Jong Nam death: Malaysia expels North Korean ambassador

KUALA LUMPUR: North Korea's ambassador to Malaysia Kang Chol has been expelled from the country by Malaysian authorities, in relation to the death of Kim Jong Nam, the estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Malaysian authorities said on Saturday (Mar 4) that he will be expelled over the diplomatic handling of Kim's death. Kang has been given 48 hours to leave the country.







This story is developing.