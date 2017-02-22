Kim Jong Nam death: North Korean embassy official wanted for questioning

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian police said a senior official in the North Korean embassy is wanted for questioning in the murder of the man believed to be Kim Jong Nam, while another man also wanted was linked to the North Korean airline.

Police chief Khalid Abu Bakar said both are still in Malaysia. He said North Korean diplomat held the rank of second secretary at the embassy.



Khalid told a news conference that police "strongly believed" four suspects who fled Malaysia on Feb 13, the day of the attack, had arrived in the North Korean capital of Pyongyang.

First photo: fifth suspect who may be in Msia. Second photo:airline staff. Third photo: second secretary at North Korean embassy #KimJongNam pic.twitter.com/kapQ5FkxlS — Sumisha Naidu (@SumishaCNA) February 22, 2017

"We have written to the ambassador to allow us to interview both of them. We hope that the Korean embassy will cooperate with us and allow us to interview them quickly. If not we will compel them to come to us," Khalid said.

'THOSE ARE ALL RUMOURS'

No family members of Kim Jong Nam have come to Malaysia to give DNA samples to help with the identification of the deceased believed to be Kim Jong Nam, the Inspector-General of Police said on Wednesday (Feb 22).

He refuted reports of family members having arrived in Malaysia to help identify the body and said police will provide protection if indeed the family comes forward.

"Those are all rumours," said Khalid Abu Bakar, adding that the body of the deceased will not go to the North Korean embassy if the family does not come forward.



Khalid also said police security had been stepped up around the morgue where the body was held after an attempted break in. Police said they were investigating when asked if the person had links to North Korea or its embassy.Khalid added that North Korean authorities have not provided Malaysia with any assistance with the investigation so far and have not provided the medical and dental records of the deceased that is required for identification.



Malaysia is extending the remand of 3 suspects already in custody - with the police chief saying 2 female suspects knew what they were doing.



THE ATTACK



Khalid said the two women arrested over the killing knew they were taking part in a poison attack, Malaysia's police chief said Wednesday, after reports they believed it was a prank.

"Yes, of course they knew," Khalid Abu Bakar said when asked by a reporter if the women knew they were carrying a toxic substance when they approached Kim Jong-Nam, the sibling of Kim Jong-Un.

"I think you have seen the video, right? The lady was moving away with her hands towards the bathroom. She was very aware that it was toxic and that she needed to wash her hands."

Indonesian police had said one of the suspects had been duped into believing she was taking part in a TV prank show.



IGP Khalid added the two female suspects practiced "swiping" Kim Jong Nam's face at the Pavilion and KLCC malls.

He said the two female suspects swiped the face with poison with their bare hands.

The deceased believed to be Kim Jong Nam died after he was allegedly attacked at Kuala Lumpur International Airport on Feb 13 by two female assailants.

Additional reporting by Amy Chew and Sumisha Naidu.