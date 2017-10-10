Kim Jong Nam had VX on face and clothes, trial hears

SHAH ALAM: Only a small amount of nerve agent - but more than enough to kill him - was found on the face of the North Korean leader's half-brother after he died in agony following an airport attack, a court heard Tuesday (Oct 10).

Kim Jong Nam had 0.2mg of VX per kg of body weight on his facial skin, well above the typical lethal dosage, chemist Raja Subramaniam told the trial of two women accused of his murder.

VX is so deadly it is listed by the United Nations as a weapon of mass destruction, and Kim died shortly after the attack as it overcame his nervous system.

Indonesian Siti Aisyah and Vietnamese Doan Thi Huong, in their 20s, are accused of smearing the poison on Kim's face in February at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in a hit that stunned the world.

The women, who were arrested a few days after the killing and face death by hanging if convicted, have pleaded not guilty to murdering the estranged half-brother of Kim Jong-Un as he waited to board a flight to Macau.

On Tuesday Raja outlined to the Shah Alam High Court near Kuala Lumpur how much VX was found on Kim's face.

Asked if it was enough to kill, he responded: "I can't give a direct answer to this. Based on concentration estimate, it is about 1.4 times the lethal dosage."

He said that VX was also found on the collar of Kim's blazer and its sleeves, which he likely used to wipe his face after the attack. Raja previously testified that VX was found on the defendants' clothing, the first evidence linking them directly to the poison.

On Monday the trial visited a high-security laboratory to examine the poison-tainted clothes worn by the women on the day of the attack.

The defendants say they were duped into believing they were taking part in a prank for a reality TV show, and their lawyers blame North Korean agents for the assassination.

The murder sparked a fierce row between Malaysia and North Korea, which is suspected of ordering the hit. Pyongyang denies the allegation.

NO TRACES OF VX ON NORTH KOREAN SCIENTIST

Raja also said that no traces of VX or related chemicals on gloves and liquid seized from the home of a North Korean scientist.

Ri Jong Chol was one of the earliest suspects arrested in connection with the killing of kim Jong Nam. He was later deported over a lapsed work permit without being charged.

Lawyers for the accused, Siti Aisyah, however say this does not rule out the possibility of the VX being synthesized in a clandestine lab at Ri's home - a theory they put to Raja.



Raja said this could not be ruled out neither could the possibility that VX or substances to make VX were brought into Malaysia from elsewhere.



The court also heard that the blazer worn by Kim Jong Nam on the day he died was sent back to North Korea along with other selected samples, including items of clothing and things in his possession.



(Additional reporting by Sumisha Naidu.)