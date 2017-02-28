Kim Jong Nam murder: North Korean delegation in Malaysia to claim body

KUALA LUMPUR: A high-level North Korean delegation arrived in Malaysia on Tuesday (Feb 28) to claim the body of the man believed to be Kim Jong Nam.

The delegation includes Ri Tong Il, a former North Korean deputy ambassador to the United Nations.

Speaking to reporters outside the North Korean embassy in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday, Ri said that the purpose of the delegation's visit is to settle "a humanitarian issue".



He added that his team will hold discussions with Malaysian government officials on three issues: The return of the body of the North Korean citizen who died on Feb 13, the release of a North Korean citizen arrested by police in relation to the death, and the development of friendly relationships between North Korea and the Malaysian government.

The North Korean citizen detained over the killing at Kuala Lumpur's budget terminal is 46-year-old Ri Jong Chol. At least four other North Korean suspects are wanted for investigations.