Kim Jong Nam murder suspects revisit crime scene at KLIA2

KUALA LUMPUR: Two women on trial for murdering the North Korean leader's half-brother visited the Malaysian airport on Tuesday (Oct 24) where they allegedly poisoned him, escorted by huge numbers of heavily armed police.

The suspects who were wearing bulletproof vests, Indonesian Siti Aisyah and Vietnamese national Doan Thi Huong, were brought to Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 (KLIA2) along with the judge in the case, defence lawyers and prosecutors.

The departure hall is believed to be where both women smeared the victim's face with VX, a chemical poison.

#KimJongNam trial: Slightly chaotic here at KLIA2 as this group flanked by dozens of officers walk through the airport. pic.twitter.com/Ko1IQxLWZ7 — Sumisha Naidu (@SumishaCNA) October 24, 2017

More than 200 police, many armed with rifles and wearing masks, fanned out as the entourage arrived at the terminal.

After being escorted round the airport pursued by a huge pack of journalists, the suspects appeared to get tired and were placed in wheelchairs.

Indonesian Siti Aisyah appeared panicked at one point. They've stopped & both the accused are now being pushed in wheelchairs. #KimJongNam pic.twitter.com/z0dEbzIarG — Sumisha Naidu (@SumishaCNA) October 24, 2017

The women, who were arrested a few days after the assassination and face death by hanging if convicted, have pleaded not guilty to murdering the estranged half-brother of Kim Jong-Un.

At the airport, the women were first taken to the check-in area where they allegedly smeared the deadly nerve agent in Kim's face.

He died an agonising death within 20 minutes of the attack with a chemical so deadly it is classified as a weapon of mass destruction.

The suspects were then taken to a cafe called Bibik Heritage, where Aisyah met a man identified in court as "Mr Chang" who allegedly wiped a liquid on her hands before she carried out the attack.

It was at the "Ask Me" counter that #KimJongNam went for help after his face was allegedly swiped with VX near the self check-in kiosk. pic.twitter.com/dEKh22Z8aH — Sumisha Naidu (@SumishaCNA) October 24, 2017

The group headed to the clinic where Kim was taken after the attack and then to a taxi stand, where the women went after the alleged murder.

The women are accused on the charge sheet of committing the murder with four other suspects, who are still at large. Four North Koreans fled Malaysia on the day of the murder.

The assassination sparked a fierce row between Malaysia and North Korea, which is suspected of ordering the hit. Pyongyang denies the allegation.