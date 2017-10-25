Kim Jong Nam murder trial: Insufficient information to arrest 4 suspects at large, court hears

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian authorities have insufficient information to arrest four male suspects for the murder of Kim Jong Nam, said the case's investigation officer (IO) on Wednesday (Oct 25).

The four suspects have only been identified as Mr Chang, Mr Y, James and Hanamori, also known as "Grandpa" or "Uncle".

"I only found the names went by and there were no details such as their passport numbers of phone number," Wan Azirul Nizam told the Shah Alam High Court on the 10th day of the trial.

Only two suspects - Indonesian Siti Aisyah and Vietnamese national Doan Thi Huong - have been arrested and are on trial for the killing of Kim Jong Nam, the estranged half-brother of North Korea's leader at Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 (KLIA2).

"Until now, police have issued directives and requested assistance from the Malaysian Special Branch and Interpol for assistance to help trace these suspects at large," Wan Azirul added.

The IO previously told the court that James had "recruited" Siti Aisyah while Mr Y, who was seen on CCTV footage accompanying Doan to the airport allegedly applied the VX nerve agent on her palms. Meanwhile Hanamori had given instructions to Mr Y while Mr Chang - who is allegedly the man seen meeting Siti at a cafe in the airport - also gave her the VX.

On Tuesday, the two female suspects were brought to KLIA2 to revisit the scene of murder.

Wan Azirul further said there was insufficient evidence to charge a North Korean scientist, Ri Jong Chol, who is believed to have driven two of the men to the airport on the day of the incident.

Ri, who was one of the earliest suspects arrested in connection with the assassination, was deported not long after he was arrested in February.



"He was told to be deported because there was no strong evidence for conviction," Wan Azirul said.



It had also been reported then that Ri had a lapsed working permit.



The court also heard that four North Korean passports bearing the name "Kim Chol" had been found on the deceased which had been handed over to the North Korean embassy.