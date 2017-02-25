Kim Jong Nam probe: Indonesian suspect says she thought liquid was baby oil

KUALA LUMPUR: The Indonesian citizen detained in Malaysia in connection with the alleged assassination of Kim Jong Nam has maintained that she was duped into committing the act, believing that she was part of a prank on a TV show.



This was according to Indonesia's Deputy Ambassador to Malaysia, Andriano Erwin, on Saturday (Feb 25), after a 30-minute meeting with Siti Aisyah.

She said she didn't know that the liquid she used on Kim Jong Nam was in fact poison. "She only said that it’s a kind of oil, baby oil, something like that," Mr Erwin told reporters.

The Indonesian diplomat added that Siti was introduced to people who “looked like Japanese or Koreans” and they gave her RM400 (US$90) to play her part in the "reality show programme". "Their names are James and Chang. That’s it. I think she didn’t know the real names of those two persons," said Mr Erwin.

Malaysian police had confirmed on Friday that a VX nerve agent was used to kill Kim Jong Nam, the estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.



Siti, 25, and Vietnamese suspect Doan Thi Huong, 28, are accused of wiping the chemical on his face as he prepared to board a flight to Macau on Feb 13.



The police had also earlier dismissed claims that Siti believed the attack was for a prank, saying that the women had moved towards the bathroom right after the poison attack because they were aware the liquid was toxic and that they needed to wash their hands.

"Physically, she (Siti) is healthy and she could answer all of our questions well. And we didn’t find any physical signs that she has been affected (by the poison)," said Mr Erwin.

Andreano Erwin , deputy chief of mission : no formal charge has been framed against Indonesian suspect 25 yr old Siti Aishah yet pic.twitter.com/yaiKEaxXt0 — Melissa Goh (@MelGohCNA) February 25, 2017

The Deputy Indonesian Ambassador to Malaysia also confirmed that the Malaysian authorities have yet to impose any charges on Siti Aisyah.



When asked about the next step in legal proceedings, Mr Erwin said: “We will surely discuss it with the lawyers because this was only our first time (meeting Aisyah).”