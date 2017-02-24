Kim Jong Nam probe: Malaysia police chief orders sweep of locations linked to VX use

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian police chief Khalid Abu Bakar has asked for experts to sweep all locations where suspects went to for traces of VX - the chemical weapon used on man believed to be Kim Jong Nam.



"We are concerned as well, we are looking into it," he said when asked about the possibility of the substance persisting in the environments it was used in.

However, he did not believe there was a reason to avoid KLIA2, the budget terminal of Kuala Lumpur International Airport, where the incident occurred.

"No no no," he said. "I don't know, I'm not the expert so we'll get the Atomic Energy Department (sic) people to go to the locations and sweep it and see if there's still radioactivity there. Because we won't know."

The police chief also said that one of two women suspected of killing the half-brother of North Korea's leader with the highly toxic nerve agent also suffered its effects.



"She was vomiting," Khalid Abu Bakar said in response to a question about whether the women felt the effects of VX, classified as a weapon of mass destruction by the United Nations.



He declined to elaborate.



Kim Jong Nam died after being assaulted at Kuala Lumpur International Airport on Feb. 13. Police have arrested a Vietnamese woman and an Indonesian woman suspected of smearing the chemical on his face.