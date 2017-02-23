Kim Jong Nam probe: Malaysia requests Interpol alert on four North Korean suspects

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has requested Interpol put an alert out for four North Korean suspects in the alleged murder of the man believed to be Kim Jong Nam, Malaysia's police chief Khalid Abu Bakar said on Thursday (Feb 23).

The deceased died on his way to the hospital from Kuala Lumpur's main airport last week, after what South Korean and US officials say was an assassination carried out by North Korean agents.

Khalid also said the police have sent an official request to the North Korean embassy in Malaysia to question the embassy's second secretary and an official from North Korea's national airline.

However, no warrant arrest can be issued as he has diplomatic immunity.

"No arrest warrant will be issued. I said we will follow protocol. Foreign services officers have immunity so we will follow that protocol in how to deal with foreign affairs."

"We will follow the rules. we don't care if no one else does. we will follow the rules," Khalid added.

The IGP said a warrant would be issued however if its requests to interview the North Korean airline staff are not entertained.

He also responded to North Korea blaming Malaysia for the death of its citizen.

"Why should we blamed? How can they blame us for the death of their national? It could happen to anybody... the same procedure would apply... we will carry out a fair and just investigation."

When Channel NewsAsia asked if there was any reason to worry about national security or retaliation from North Korea, he said: "I don't think so. This is a crime - a crime has happened in Malaysia involving a North Korean national so we are just investigating a case... why should it involve national security in the country.

"The situation may be tense but well i think everyone should understand this is a case of a crime that's been committed here and we the police must take all necessary measures to investigate an offence that happened in Malaysia."