Kim Jong Nam probe: Malaysian police chief denies sending cops to Macau

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's Inspector-General of Police Khalid Abu Bakar dismissed reports on Thursday (Feb 23) that they were sending a team of investigators to Macau to get DNA samples from family members who have yet to come forward to identify and claim the body of a man believed to be Kim Jong Nam.



"Not yet," said Khalid when Channel NewsAsia asked if they would consider this option.

When asked how long more they would wait for next of kin to come forward, he said: "we will give them a little more time".



Kim Jong Nam is the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

The body of a North Korean man who died in an apparent assassination at Kuala Lumpur International Airport on Feb 13 has been unclaimed in a Kuala Lumpur hospital. His passport identifies him as "Kim Chol" - but police need DNA, medical and dental records to confirm who he is.

The North Korean embassy has been asked to provide records to verify his identify but have yet to do so, as of Thursday morning.











