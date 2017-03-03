Kim Jong Nam probe: North Korean suspect to be blacklisted, deported from Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: A North Korean suspect detained by Malaysia in connection with the bizarre airport murder of Kim Jong Nam will be deported to Pyongyang on Friday and not allowed back, the Malaysian deputy prime minister said on Friday.

"He was found not to have worked for the company where he was said to have worked, and instead was carrying out activities Malaysia will not stand for," Ahmad Zahid Hamidi told reporters.

Ri Jong Chol, a suspect in the killing of the estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, was taken to the immigration office wearing a bullet proof vest to prepare for his deportation.

Malaysia has said it does not have enough evidence to charge him.

Zahid also said Malaysia will investigate Glocom, a North Korea-linked company operating an arms business in the country.

