Kim Jong Nam shared his 'likes' on Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR: Notwithstanding an attempt on his life in 2012, according to news reports, the estranged elder half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un could not resist sharing his lifestyle on Facebook.

Kim Jong Nam appears to have used a Facebook page under the name Kim Chol where he posted pictures of himself in various places.

An independent news site, NK News, quoted Cha Du Hyeong, former intelligence secretary to South Korean President Lee Myung Bak, as saying that Jong Nam's postings on Facebook may have led to his death.

"I think it is possible that Kim (Jong Nam) was careless, leading to his ... death," Cha told the news site, which credits itself as a reliable source of information on North Korea.

The profile picture on the Kim Chol Facebook account is not of Jong Nam but of a squirrel.

A recent activity on the Facebook account was on November 2015, when he set his profile picture to the French flag filter in solidarity with the victims of the Paris attacks.

Jong Nam uploaded a photo in 2010 of him standing in front of the Wynn Macau Hotel which, on Mar 4, 2013, he commented was a "Nice Place!".

On the same date, he replied to his Facebook French female friend: "Hi. All is well! Thank you! See you soon I hope! Kisses."

Jong Nam also posted "I miss Europe" next to a 2008 picture of himself and an unknown Caucasian man standing on a yacht, and in 2010 posted "Living Las Vegas in Asia".

His Facebook friends are from numerous countries including France, Singapore, Russia and Switzerland.

His "likes" include French musician Serge Gainsbourg and two bars in Singapore, including one called Girls Bar Kimidori. He also liked Russian President Vladimir Putin and a Kim Jong Un impersonator calling himself Kim Jong "Um".