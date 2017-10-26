Kim Jong Nam trial: CCTV footage of four male suspects shown in court

KUALA LUMPUR: Four men suspected of being involved in the plot to kill Kim Jong Nam at Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 had changed their clothes and appearance to evade detection, a police witness said in court on Thursday (Oct 26).



Closed-circuit television footage (CCTV) of the men's movements at the airport was shown in court.

Two of the men were seen heading to different bathrooms in the airport before emerging in different clothes. One of them, who had a beard, came out of the toilet clean-shaven.

The lead prosecutor confirmed with Channel NewsAsia that the men in the footage, who are at large, are the same four accused of Kim's murder alongside Vietnamese Doan Thi Huong and Indonesian Siti Aisyah, who are currently on trial.

Even though the charge sheet did not named the four suspects, investigating officer Wan Azirul Nizam had said that the man known as Hanamori was the "planner" of the attack; Mr Y was the one who met with the Vietnamese woman before the incident; Mr Chang met with Siti and James allegedly recruited Siti.

On Wednesday, the court heard that there was insufficient information to arrest the men, as details such as their passport numbers or phone numbers were not known.

The investigating officer screened footage allegedly showing Mr Chang going to the toilet to change his clothes as well as shaving off his beard and mustache.



Wan Azirul said he was able to identify Mr Chang despite the change in appearance due to the suspect's body built and he was wearing the same shoes.

Footage showed both Mr Y and Mr Chang also meeting with Hanamori before they met with Doan and Siti respectively.

The three men were then seen together later at Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

The prosecution has yet to reveal their full names but in February, Malaysian police released photos and details of four North Korean men whom they believed may have plotted the attack. They are said to have fled the country on the same day.

Interpol has issued red notice for four North Korean suspects who fled Malaysia; believed to have gone to Pyongyang - IGP.#KimJongNam pic.twitter.com/ASmmpuhRFH — Sumisha Naidu (@SumishaCNA) March 16, 2017

They had been named then as Ri Ji Hyon, Hong Song Hac, O Joong Gil, and Ri Jae Nam.