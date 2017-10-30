Kim Jong Un and wife visit Pyongyang cosmetics factory

PYONGYANG: North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un and his wife Ri Sol Ju made a rare public appearance together as they toured a cosmetics factory in Pyongyang on Sunday (Oct 29), state media reported.

This undated picture released from North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on Oct 29, 2017 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (C) inspecting the Pyongyang Cosmetics Factory. (Photo: KCNA vis KNS/AFP)

The site visit, which was broadcast on state media, took place one day after United States Defence Secretary Jim Mattis said he could not imagine the US ever accepting a nuclear North Korea.

The visit to the Pyongyang Cosmetics Factory with Kim's sister and other senior officials was particularly striking, as the North Korean leader is usually photographed with missiles and weapons.

Kim's youngest sister Kim Yo Jong and his wife are seen as the most powerful women in the isolated, deeply patriarchal nation.

They have often accompanied Kim to official events since he took power in 2011, in a break from the past when former leaders' spouses or sisters rarely made public appearances.

In the photos, which was released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), Kim is seen inspecting and holding the products at the manufacturing line.

During the visit, Kim praised the factory's "world-level" products and its variety of cosmetics and packaging.

He also proclaimed that "the dream of the women who want to be more beautiful" has been "realised", said reports.

Kim Jong Il, Kim's father and predecessor, had reportedly visited the same site 14 years ago.

At the factory they viewed a mosaic of their father entitled "To Provide Our People with Better Cosmetics", KCNA reported on Sunday.