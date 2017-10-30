Kim Jong Un and wife visit Pyongyang cosmetics factory

PYONGYANG: North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un and his wife Ri Sol Ju made a rare public appearance together as they toured a cosmetics factory in Pyongyang on Sunday (Oct 29), state media reported.

This undated picture released from North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on Oct 29, 2017 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (C) inspecting the Pyongyang Cosmetics Factory. (Photo: KCNA vis KNS/AFP)

The site visit, which was broadcast on state media, took place one day after United States Defence Secretary Jim Mattis said he could not imagine the US ever accepting a nuclear North Korea.

The visit to the Pyongyang Cosmetics Factory with other senior officials was particularly striking, as the North Korean leader is usually photographed with missiles and weapons.

In the photos, which was released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), Kim is seen inspecting and holding the products at the manufacturing line.

Kim praised the factory and called on it to produce world-class cosmetics, according to reports.

During the visit, Kim praised the factory's variety of cosmetics and packaging.

He also proclaimed that "the dream of the women who want to be more beautiful" has been "realised", said reports.

Kim Jong Il, Kim's father and predecessor, had reportedly visited the same site 14 years ago.