Kim Jong Un orders border hotline with South Korea to be reopened on Wednesday

SEOUL: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has given an order to open a long-closed border hotline with South Korea at 0630 GMT (2.30pm, Singapore time) on Wednesday (Jan 3) for talks, a North Korean official announced in a televised statement.



The talks would aim to establish formal dialogue about sending a North Korean delegation to the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics in South Korea next month, Ri Son Gwon, the head of North Korea's agency handling inter-Korean affairs, said.



The statement came a day after South Korea proposed high-level discussions with North Korea following Kim's earlier New Year's address, in which he said he was open to speaking with Seoul.

"By upholding a decision by the leadership, we will make close contact with South Korea in a sincere and faithful manner," South Korea's Yonhap news agency quoted Ri as saying.

Yonhap reported that the North's Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of Korea said it will discuss practical matters involving the participation of North Korean athletes at the Pyeongchang Games.

Kim also "expressed welcome" after South Korean President Moon Jae-In said he supported Kim's offer of seeking reconciliation, Ri said on North Korean state TV monitored in Seoul.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In response, Seoul hailed the promise to reopen the hotline as "very significant", saying it was an important step in rebooting long-stalled dialogue with the nuclear-armed North.

"The restoration of the hotline is very significant," said chief presidential press secretary Yoon Young-Chan. "It creates an environment where communication will be possible at all times."

The inter-Korean hotline in the truce village of Panmunjom has been cut off since February 2016.

