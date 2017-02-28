Kim murder: Malaysian police prepared to share VX information with UN

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian police are prepared to share with the United Nations information about the VX nerve agent that caused the death of North Korean Kim Jong Nam, provided the Foreign Ministry gives permission, said Inspector-General of Police Khalid Abu Bakar on Tuesday (Feb 28).



He said the police welcomed the proposal for Malaysian police to assist in the matter.



IGP Khalid was asked to comment on the reported call by Britain for Malaysia to share information on the lethal VX nerve agent with the UN for the world body to take action against North Korea.

British Ambassador to the UN Matthew Rycroft told journalists that information on the Feb 13 attack at KL International Airport 2 that killed Kim Jong Nam should be sent to the Hague-based Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.



Asked whether the police were prepared to accept assistance from the UN in the investigation into Jong Nam's murder, IGP Khalid said the police would consider the form of assistance before making a decision.



"Let's see what kind of assistance is offered," he said.



IGP Khalid had said that the VX nerve agent was used in the murder of Jong Nam.



Kim was at the KL International Airport 2 (KLIA2) at 8am on Feb 13 to board a flight to Macau when two women suddenly appeared before him and wiped his face with the palms of their hands, which contained a poisonous liquid.



Kim sought help at a customer service counter at the airport and was rushed to the Putrajaya Hospital but died on the way there. He had travelled to Malaysia on Feb 6 and carried a passport bearing the name Kim Chol.