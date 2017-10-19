King Bhumibol farewell: Hundreds to perform classical Thai dance Khon

BANGKOK: As Thailand prepares a final farewell to King Bhumibol Adulyadej, nothing can fall short of perfection for the grand cremation ceremony.



One such spectacle on Thursday (Oct 26) will be the live performance of the classical masked dance Khon, organized by the Thai Ministry of Culture and involving more than 300 actors.

The masked dance performance is based on a Thai classical novel Ramakien.



The book is heavily influenced by The Story of Ramayana - an ancient Indian epic poem which narrates the struggle of the divine prince Rama to rescue his wife Sita from the demon king Ravana, also known as Totsakan in Thai.



FROM THE PALACE TO COMMONER'S THEATERS

In the mid-1300s, Khon was strictly performed inside the palace for the high society and actors were chosen from elite families. Only males were allowed to perform.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Khon’s decline began during the reign of King Vajiravudh (Rama VI) when a number of shows were performed outside the palace. Some performances were held at "less honourable” events like funerals of the commoner.



Performers are adorned in traditional Thai costume and mask, while the performance is accompanied by music that is played by traditional Thai instruments.



Since most of the actors will be wearing masks, a band of traditional Thia instruments will represent the dialogue. (Photo: Kittiphum Earthling)

Modern Khon actors are divided into four main groups; the Hindu gods, humans, demons, and monkeys. Actors are assigned to each faction based on their physical appearance. Large and bulked actors perform as demons while smaller, agile actors will play as monkeys.



The play is based on chapters from the book of Ramakien and the chapter that is going to be performed for the royal funeral is the part where Prince Rama and his army of monkeys cross the ocean to fight with Totsakan and rescue his wife.





Actors at rehearsal. (Photo: Kittiphum Earthling)

PERFORMANCE OF A LIFETIME

Khon is a performance that requires many actors who begin their training at a young age.



Those who want to portray main characters spend their entire life just to get the role.



One of the few lead characters, Watcharawan Tanarat will be playing as Totsakan, the demon king. He is a seasoned actor who had chances to perform in front of the late King.



“I’ve been a Khon actor for more than 30 years. Khon is my life. I started when I was very young. I started from a very small role and worked my way up. I was honoured and moved to performed in front of his majesty King Bhumibol. His majesty saw the importance of the traditional arts and we’re blessed that his majesty and the queen helped revive the art.



“This is going to be a very special performance for us. It will be the last time that we can perform in front of his majesty. This will be a performance of a lifetime that will go down in the history book which gives me and my family the highest honour,” he added.



Seasoned actor Watcharawan Tanarat during rehearsals. (Photo: Kittiphum Earthling)

PREPARATION FOR NO LESS THAN PERFECT

Khon Master Prasart Thongaram hopes to make sure that everything in the performance is no less than perfect.

“It’s a complicate, detailed and elegance performance. Actors were chosen from the best of the best from all over the country and we are spending weeks for the rehearsal. The costume, the stage and props are crafted by the masters in their respective field. This is going to be the most important performance in Thai Khon history so we will not settle for less than perfect.”



Prasart Thongaram makes sure that the performance is nothing less than perfect. (Photo: Kittiphum Earthling)

As a person who is in charge of overlooking the whole performance, Chaowalit Suntrannon from the Office of Performing Arts is trying his best to make sure that the show will go on without any hitches.



The actors will do their final rehearsal in front of the Royal Funeral Pyre next week. (Photo: Kittiphum Earthling)

“The performance will start at the beginning of the cremation process. 300 actors will be performing in front of the pyre. The reason why we chose this part Ramakien is because it was the part that his majesty King Bhumibol chose to show to his foreign guests.



“We used to revise the performance many times, adjust many details and his majesty was finally very satisfied with the show. Also, this is one of the most epic parts of the story where prince Rama fights with the demon king Totsakan. Whatever happens on that day, the show must go on.”