KL airport terminal declared safe after sweep in wake of Kim Jong Nam killing

SEPANG: The budget terminal of the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA2) was on Sunday morning (Feb 26) declared safe following a sweep for toxins in the wake of the alleged Kim Jong Nam assassination on the premises.



Said the Selangor police chief Abdul Samah Mat: "The screening process was carried out at areas and locations related to this case in KLIA2. As a result of screening done, we confirm there are no hazardous materials found at KLIA2; KLIA2 is free from any form of contamination of hazardous material. KLIA2 is declared a safe zone."

Civil defence personnel in hazmat suits had filed into the airport for checks past 1am on Sunday, nearly two weeks after Kim was apparently killed there with a lethal chemical called VX nerve agent.

Two women are seen shoving something into Kim's face in leaked CCTV airport footage. The 45-year-old half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un later suffered a seizure and died before he reached hospital.

On Sunday, teams equipped with gas masks and specialised detection machinery descended on KLIA2, accompanied by forensic experts and officials from Malaysia's Atomic Energy Licensing Board.

Malaysian teams sweeping KLIA2 for toxic & dangerous materials now after VX nerve agent used there. https://t.co/6zJWhQ5BGm #KimJongNam pic.twitter.com/lnBoSZ2Z5G — Sumisha Naidu (@SumishaCNA) February 25, 2017

Large sections of the terminal's departures hall were cordoned off with police tape in preparation for a 75-minute sweep for traces of the highly potent toxin as a few curious onlookers watched.

Authorities said two female toilets and other relevant areas were checked in the terminal.

Student Hariz Syafiq, 21, who was due to take a domestic flight later, told AFP: "Yes, I'm worried a bit. Why didn't they quarantine the airport? It's a bit strange."

Speaking at KLIA2, the Health Minister S Subramaniam said the chemistry department's finding of the VX nerve agent confirmed the hospital’s autopsy result that suggested a “chemical agent caused very serious paralysis” that led to death “in a very short period of time".

National police chief Khalid Abu Bakar said on Friday experts would sweep the airport terminal as well as other locations the two female suspects visited to ensure that there would be no risk to the public from the toxic agent.