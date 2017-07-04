KL-bound AirAsia X flight diverted to Brisbane after suspected bird strike

SINGAPORE: A Kuala Lumpur-bound AirAsia X flight was diverted to Brisbane after a suspected bird strike following its departure from Gold Coast Airport on Monday (Jul 3) evening.

Flight D7207 was diverted at 10.20pm local time, landing at 11.33pm at Brisbane Airport. The aircraft was carrying 345 passengers and 14 crew.

Some passengers on board on the flight took to social media to describe their experience.

“Successive sparks boom boom boom went off and some people were crying and calling out ‘oh my God oh my God’,” Eric Lim wrote on Facebook.



“That was quite an experience seeing the engine on fire,” Hippe Tim said on Twitter.

According to The Star, the remains of two birds were found on the runway at the Gold Coast Airport.

"We are following all regulatory guidelines to ensure the safety and well-being of our guests, who are currently being attended to by our ground staff," said AirAsia X CEO Benyamin Ismail in a statement.

"We would like to commend our pilot and crew members for their professionalism and swift action to reassure passengers who were on board flight D7207 and to land the aircraft safely in Brisbane Airport.”

Benyamin added that AirAsia X will arrange for a special flight to transport all its passengers to Kuala Lumpur as soon as possible.

