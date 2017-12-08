KL-Singapore High-Speed Rail to run 4 trains per hour

SEREMBAN: The Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High-Speed Rail (HSR) will be served by four trains every hour once it starts operations in 2026.

Two of the trains will offer an express service between the Bandar Malaysia terminal in Kuala Lumpur and Jurong East in Singapore. This will run every 30 minutes.

The other two trains will "cater to the domestic service" with intermediary stops at all seven stations within Malaysia, according to MyHSR Corp's director of the commercial division Tonny Yeap on Friday (Dec 8).

The seven stations are: Bandar Malaysia, Bangi-Putrajaya, Seremban, Melaka, Muar, Batu Pahat and Iskandar Puteri, before stopping in Singapore.

Speaking at a media briefing on the progress of the HSR project in Seremban, Mr Yeap said that both services are expected to reduce travel time, with the trains moving at 350km per hour.

Travel time between Seremban and Singapore, for instance, will be cut to two hours from three, and travel to Bandar Malaysia in Kuala Lumpur from Negeri Sembilan will take 25 minutes compared to 55 minutes by car.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Meanwhile, MyHSR director of public delivery Mark Loader said that less than five per cent of the whole project’s alignment is underground as tunnels are more costly to construct.

He added that land acquisition for the project is expected to start in the second half of 2018.

"After the public inspection period ends on Jan 31 next year, it will take us some time to review the feedback before presenting it to the Land and Public Transport Commission (SPAD).

"Once approved by SPAD, we can then start acquiring the land," Loader added.

MyHSR is a unit under Malaysia's Ministry of Finance. It is working with Singapore's Land Transport Authority on the HSR project.