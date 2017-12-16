KL airport transfers 600 immigration staff over smuggling of Bangladeshis

KUALA LUMPUR: About 600 Immigration Department employees have been transferred out of the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) after some of them were suspected of being involved in the smuggling of illegal immigrants.

Deputy Prime Minister Zahid Hamidi said on Friday (Dec 15) that about 40 per cent of the 1,500 Immigration Department employees have been transferred and will be replaced by other staff at the immigration counters.

This is despite only a “handful” of staff being involved in syndicates bringing in illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, he said.

"This is a proactive action taken immediately to clear the image of the Immigration Department that has been stained by some of its staff," he told reporters after chairing a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Foreign Workers and Illegal Immigrants.

Five individuals, including two employees of the Immigration Department at KLIA, were detained on Thursday in connection with the smuggling.

Mr Zahid, who is also Home Minister, said the others detained were two foreigners and a Malaysian woman.

Seven people have been arrested so far, including two Immigration officers arrested earlier, on suspicion of smuggling foreign nationals via KLIA.