KLIA to sort baggage-handling in US$35m upgrade: Report

KUALA LUMPUR: Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) is expected to spend RM150 million (US$35 million) over the next few years to upgrade and improve its baggage-handling efficiency, local media reported on Friday (Jun 2).

Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) - which manages the airport - has called for a tender and is expected to start work to improve the airport by early next year, its general manager Zainol Mohd Isa told the Star Online.

“KLIA is now among the 25 busiest airports in the world,” he said, adding that it was designed to handle only 25 million passengers a year.

“Last year, we surpassed 25 million (passengers), and we are anticipating to hit 27 million passengers this year," he said, adding that upgrades were necessary to improve efficiency.

This will include upgrading the airport's main baggage sorting system. After the upgrade, sorters will be able to process 10,000 bags per hour, according to the Star Online.

A baggage "saviour line" will also be installed to act as backup, according to Zainol, who said this could be used during "super peak" periods.

“This saviour line is not big in terms of capacity – we are looking at 2,000 bags per hour. It is really just part of the contingency,” he told the Star Online.

He added that the airport would also improve its baggage carousel, to allow for simultaneous baggage handling for multiple flights, instead of handling flights one by one.

Other planned improvements include setting up a better inter-terminal transfer system for passengers and their luggage between KLIA's two terminals, as well as a self-service bag drop at KLIA2.