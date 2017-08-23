Kofi Annan to discuss UN Rakhine report to Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

YANGON: Former Secretary-General of the United Nations Kofi Annan, who arrived in Yangon Tuesday (Aug 22), is scheduled to hold talks with State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi later on Wednesday on the release of the commission's final report on Rakhine state, according to the Information Ministry.

Kofi Annan is chair of the Myanmar-government-appointed Advisory Commission of Rakhine state, while Aung San Suu Kyi heads the Central Committee for Implementation of Peace, Stability and Development in Rakhine state.

The final report will include assessment and recommendations for the government on conflict prevention, humanitarian assistance, reconciliation between the region's Buddhist and Muslim communities, institution building and promotion of development in the conflict-torn Rakhine state, the ministry said.

Kofi Annan's commission has submitted an interim report and recommendations on the regional issue to the government in March with 30 recommendations calling on the government to undertake points relating citizenship, humanitarian aid, border issues and bilateral relationship with Bangladesh.

Annan visited Rakhine state late last year to compile the report.

The nine-member advisory commission was formed by the Myanmar government in August of the year with aim of resolving the protracted Rakhine regional issue.

