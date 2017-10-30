Kuala Lumpur hit by flash floods following downpour

KUALA LUMPUR: A heavy afternoon downpour in Malaysia's capital resulted in flash floods across several parts of the city on Monday (Oct 30).

According to a report by Astro Awani, various areas such as Bangsar South, Kantan Permai Kajang and Bukit Jalil were impacted by high water levels.

Netizens also posted pictures on social media of the flood situation in different parts of the city.

Keadaan banjir di Federal Highway, berdekatan Bangsar. Malaysiaku Gemilang pic.twitter.com/CeDgLN1hna — Single Rider (@FiaHafiz) October 30, 2017









Astro added that while the floods had receded in some areas, the roads remained congested.

Opposition MP for Lembah Pantai Nurul Izzah Anwar said in a Facebook post on Monday afternoon that she and her team had visited the affected areas last April and informed the Government to repair the water and irrigation system in the area.





She added that an immediate complaint was made to the authorities on Monday to address the situation quickly.

"I hope that everyone is safe," she added.