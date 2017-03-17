Kuala Lumpur rolls out motorcycle priority zones at traffic lights

KUALA LUMPUR: Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) on Friday (Mar 17) implemented new traffic initiatives in the city by creating motorcycle priority zones at several traffic lights.

The zone that is painted in red and white will be the location marker for motorcyclists' temporary stop while waiting for the change of traffic lights. Motorcyclists are no longer allowed to stop outside the zone allocated and other vehicles must stop behind the marked area.

Kuala Lumpur Mayor Mohd Amin Nordin Abdul Aziz said the structuring of traffic is to ensure the safety of pedestrians and enable motorcyclists to stop their machines safely.

"I hope this initiative can lessen the instances of crime on our roads such as snatch thefts and the breaking of car windows," he told a press conference here on Friday.

Amin Nordin said to date, DBKL had prepared the motorcycles zones at three locations, namely, Jalan Raja Laut, Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman and Jalan Tun Perak.

DBKL has also identified several other locations to place the facility, such as at Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman.

"We (DBKL) will create a motorcycle zone each month at motorcycle hotspots. Each zone, with an area of 20 feet is capable of accommodating more than 20 motorcycles at any one time," he said.

According to Amin Nordin, at the initial stage, DBKL would give a three-month trial period to enable road users to get accustomed to the new traffic structure. Following the trial period, Mhd Amin Nordin said road users who fail to comply with the directive would be fined between RM50 (US$11.25) and RM100.