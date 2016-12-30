Landlocked Mongolia considering permanent neutrality

ULAANBAATAR: In the 13th century, Genghis Khan built the great Mongol empire through brute military force. But today, the modern Mongolian nation is a young democracy that would rather make friends than war.

Landlocked Mongolia shares borders with two major powers - China and Russia - and was, for various periods of in history, part of its neighbours. It gained independence from the former Soviet Union in the 1990s. And in what is known as its third-neighbour policy, Mongolia has been cultivating new allies such as the United States and Japan in recent years.

“The third-neighbour policy is important for Mongolian independence. We’re trying not to be under the pressure of our two neighbours. That’s why we’re trying to have more connections with others,” said Professor Dashnyam Zolboo from the Mongolian Institute of International Affairs.

Although Mongolia is a vast Asian nation, it has just slightly under three million people, so it does have plenty of cause to be wary of encroachments by its immediate neighbours. China is the country’s largest economic partner, absorbing 80 per cent of its exports and providing 30 per cent of its imports, while Russia provides all of Mongolia’s energy imports.

As another safeguard against outside dominance, Mongolia also wants to adopt a formal policy of neutrality.

President Elbegdorj Tsakhia, one of the architects of democracy in Mongolia, believes a non-alignment position will best serve a desire for peace, security and balanced foreign relations for the country.

Professor Bayasakh JK, from the National University of Mongolia's School of Foreign Service, was one of the researchers who had advised the president on the concept of neutrality.

He said: "If something were to happen to our neighbours, we can say: ‘Sorry, we’ll not participate in that, it’s their internal problem; we will not interfere in their domestic affairs.’”

The hope is that it will help set the minds of China and Russia at ease that Mongolia will not take sides.

"We’re just trying to keep our ties with them very closely. We don’t need to just follow any big powers, we’re just trying to (create) our unique identity,” said Prof Dashnyam.

Mongolia has yet to officially declare itself a neutral country although President Elbegdorj has asserted that Mongolia has essentially been neutral in all but name.

Some believe that it is in no rush to do that, especially now that Mongolia is battling the fallout of a debt crisis.

Prof Bayasakh said: “Maybe, for the first time in our trilateral relations … two of our big neighbours (are) friendly to us, so we should use this good opportunity to develop our infrastructure, our economic ties with both neighbours, (and) get some benefits from it.”