Landslide buries mountain village in south-west China, fears for 100 people

BEIJING: A landslide on Saturday morning in China's southwestern Sichuan province has buried the homes of around 100 people, according to the official Xinhua news agency, citing local authorities.

Xinhua did not give an estimate of the number killed or injured, but it said the landslide had struck Xinmo village in Maoxian county, a remote mountainous area of north Sichuan close to the region of Tibet.

The landslide blocked a two-kilometre (1.24 miles) stretch of a nearby river, according to Xinhua.

