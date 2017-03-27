Langham Place moves to assure visitors following escalator incident

HONG KONG: Following an escalator accident on over the weekend, shopping mall Langham Place has suspended the operation of four escalators for additional safety inspections.



Management of the popular mall issued a statement on Monday (Mar 27), seeking to assure shoppers of safety in the wake of the escalator malfunction that injured at least 18 people.

Langham Place said in addition to the escalator where the accident happened, use of three other escalators which connect level four to level eight, as well as level eight to level 12 has been halted temporarily. They will resume service once inspections have been concluded.

"All other escalators in the mall have passed additional safety inspections and are operating normally now," the statement said. "Langham Place is taking every measure to ensure the safety of our visitors and will continue to enhance the safety standards of the mall’s escalators and facilities."

The mall also confirmed that Otis Elevator Company provides regular inspections, maintenance and repairs for its escalators. The escalator in question had passed the latest biannual inspection on Jan 27, as well as a bi-weekly routine inspection on Mar 23 prior to the incident, mall management said.

"As of the latest check, the concerned escalator was found to be functioning normally and in compliance with safety standards."

Video footage of the incident on Saturday showed the 45m-long escalator between the fourth and eighth floors of Langham Place moving upwards before suddenly going in reverse at a high speed, throwing scores of shoppers off balance.

The mall management added that it has been working with Hong Kong's Electrical and Mechanical Services Department (EMSD), the police and other government departments for investigations into the incident. It also said it would offer assistance to the casualties in the incident.

Two technicians who had handled mechanical parts of the affected escalator were arrested for attempting to pervert the course of justice and have been released on bail, according to a report from the South China Morning Post.

A spokesperson for the EMSD has been quoted as saying a damaged driving chain might have been the cause of the incident and a braking device may have also malfunctioned.

Langham Place, completed in 2004, is said to attract more than 200,000 visitors each day.